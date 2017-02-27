Lauryn Hill postpones 'makeup' concert

Share

The concert will now take place in June (17).

Singer Lauryn Hill has postponed a Pennsylvania concert set for Monday (27Feb17) due to a scheduling conflict.

The Fugees star was scheduled to hit the stage at the Byham in Pittsburgh on Monday to make up for being three hours late to a show at Heinz Hall in the city last month (Jan17), but the gig has been moved to an early summer date.

"Due to a scheduling conflict, Ms. Lauryn Hill's performance at the Byham Theater has been moved to Friday, June 2," a statement reads. "All tickets purchased for the February 27 show will be valid for the new date."

Earlier this month (Feb17), Hill issued an apology for her tardiness, claiming bad weather had disrupted her bandmates' travel plans.

In a statement posted on Facebook.com, she wrote, "To my fans in Pittsburgh: We apologize for the extremely late start last night, there were factors out of our control.

"Due to the snow yesterday in NYC (New York City), half of my band, and some members of my crew, were stuck at LGA (LaGuardia) airport all day. After several canceled and delayed flights throughout the day, they arrived late last night, and went straight to the venue for the show."

Hill admitted "in hindsight", she should have made the decision to axe the gig and reschedule, but wanted to press on with the show for those who had waited patiently for her arrival.

It's not the first time the 41-year-old has showed up hours late for a show - last year (16), she was two hours late for a concert in Atlanta, Georgia. She subsequently apologized, claiming her "perfectionist tendencies" had delayed the start of her performance.

