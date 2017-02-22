Laverne Cox almost appeared in Beyonce's Sorry video

Share

The Orange is the New Black star is still in shock after meeting her idol at the Grammys.

Transgender star Laverne Cox almost landed a role in her idol Beyonce's Sorry video - as Rocky Horror Picture Show villain Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The Orange is the New Black star was shooting the musical in Canada when she got a call from Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, asking if she'd be interested in making an appearance in the groundbreaking Lemonade promo.

Cox jumped at the opportunity but couldn't shoot the required clip in time.

The actress tells Access Hollywood Live, "She's (Tina) like, 'Could you make a video of yourself with some great lighting... I know you're shooting... and could you get the DP (director of photography) to shoot you saying I'm not sorry in the camera?'

"They were just gonna try to do it at the last minute; they wanted to get me and other powerful women doing this... I was like, 'Well, I'm shooting this movie... I'm in this very specific costume. And then Beyonce had to deliver the album and so they scrapped the idea.

"But, for 48 hours we trying to figure (it) out... It was just an amazing honor to be asked."

The video did feature a dancing Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Laverne got to meet her idol Beyonce at the Grammy Awards earlier this month (Feb17) and admits she's still pinching herself.

"I never met Beyonce before," Cox explains. "I obviously wanted to meet her for a very long time; I'm a huge, ginormous fan... There's tons of videos of me dancing to Beyonce... I had fantasized about meeting her many times - I thought I would be in tears.

"But it's wild; when you meet the queen a calm comes over you and I was strangely calm... I left my body."

