Law Roach loves dressing 'golden goddess' Jada Pinkett Smith in metallics

Law Roach is behind Jada Pinkett Smith's recent showstopping looks.

Super stylist Law Roach played up to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “bronze golden goddess” qualities for her Girls Trip press tour wardrobe.

Although Law has been kept busy with fashion darling Celine Dion in recent months, he still found time to dress Jada in an array of gorgeous designs for promo duties for her latest movie.

Metallic has been an ongoing theme, with Jada wearing gold looks from Prabal Gurung, Alexandre Vauthier and Maria Lucia Hohan.

"I see her like this bronze golden goddess and I’ve been playing with that on the red carpet," Law beamed to People magazine. "I think other people always looked at Jada as this strong woman and to me gold and metallic represent armor in a way, so I’m always playing with her story when I dress my girl.

"What's fun with what I’ve done with Jada is this whole story of metallic, starting with the Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin gown and then we went into the gold Sophie Theallet dress. These looks speak to who Jada is: she's strong and tough, but she's also a wife and a mother and very feminine.”

When it comes to their favorite looks though, stylist and client have different opinions. Law loves the draped gold Gurung dress with hidden trousers she wore to the Los Angeles Girls Trip premiere earlier this month (Jul17), while Jada favored the lilac Carolina Herrera gown with pretty flower detailing that she wore to the CMT Music Awards in June.

“She loved this dress," Law said. "She wasn’t immediately drawn to it on the rack, but once we got it on and played with the hair and make-up, she said she really felt beautiful."

