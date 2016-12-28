Lea Michele energized by group exercise classes

Share

Actress Lea Michele loves doing group exercise sessions such as Hot Yoga or SoulCyle.

The American actress has put a focus on her own health and wellbeing recently, after several difficult years in which she balanced work commitments with grieving for the loss of her boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith, who died from a heroin and alcohol overdose in 2013.

Lea, 30, finds working out to be highly beneficial for her wellbeing and has narrowed down some specific exercises which work particularly well for her.

"Find three workouts you enjoy so that you can choose what you need on any given day,” she told Shape magazine. “I’m addicted to SoulCycle. I love the mentality in the room, the sense of community, and the fact that it’s fantastic exercise. I also do Core Power Hot Yoga, which is amazing, and I just started this new workout I love called The Studio MDR, which is sort of like an extreme version of Pilates.”

And whether it’s her workouts or career, Lea shares that she always sets goals for herself.

She constantly tries to challenge herself and looks for the same drive in her friends and relationships.

“I pride myself on achieving goals and constantly growing and getting stronger. It’s about not becoming stagnant or letting anything hold me back,” she said.

The Scream Queens star adds that she feels her best when she’s had a full night of sleep.

Lea claims to be in bed by 9pm if she has to get up early for work the next day, and has some top tips for getting some shut eye.

“It’s imperative for me to get a solid eight or nine hours. It usually takes me awhile to fall asleep, so I do things that help me wind down at night. I drink tea, I take a bath with nice salts and oils, and I spray lavender on my pillows,” she shared.

