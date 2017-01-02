Lea Michele gets naked to welcome 2017

Posted by Cover Media on January 2, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The former Glee actress isn't afraid to shed her clothes and show off her incredible figure.

Lea Michele kicked off 2017 by sharing a naked snap of herself on Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress posted a picture of herself reclining on a brick wall, with a leaf emoji artfully placed on her derriere protecting her modesty.

Lea, whose brunette hair was swept over her shoulder as she looked up to the sky, captioned the snap: "Loving you so far 2017", and added a 'peace out' emoji.

The former Glee star isn't afraid to shed her clothes for a naked picture or two, and stripped for the cover of Shape magazine in October (16).

In the accompanying article, Lea revealed she finds working out to be beneficial for her wellbeing, both mental and physical, and has narrowed down some specific exercises which work really well for her.

"Find three workouts you enjoy so that you can choose what you need on any given day,” she told the magazine. “I’m addicted to SoulCycle. I love the mentality in the room, the sense of community, and the fact that it’s fantastic exercise. I also do Core Power Hot Yoga, which is amazing, and I just started this new workout I love called The Studio MDR, which is sort of like an extreme version of Pilates.”

Lea wasn't the only star to shed her clothes to see in the New Year.

Singer Usher headed to the Bahamas to celebrate the arrival of a new 12 months, and shared a snap of his wife Grace displaying her bare bottom while leaning over the side of a bath.

He captioned the Instagram picture "bonita", the Spanish word for beautiful.

© Cover Media

Related news

Lea Michele: 'I can tell when my nose has been photoshopped!'

Posted on 16/12/2016
Lea Michele has teamed up with brand Aerie for their #aerieREAL campaign, to protest against photoshopping and photo retouching.

Lea Michele's friends keep her committed to workouts

Posted on 20/12/2016
The actress recently went vegan.

Amber Riley seeks to shutdown stereotypes

Posted on 28/12/2016
Former Glee actress Amber Riley hopes to continue selecting acting roles which promote diversity and individualism.

