Lea Michele loves flaunting her best assets on the red carpet

Lea Michele “prays to the fashion gods” that she’ll suffer no problems when wearing an outfit with a high-slit.

Lea Michele never shies away from showing off her neck and chest on the red carpet.

The Glee star very rarely puts a fashion foot wrong, favoring everything from glamorous gowns to slinky figure-hugging dresses. But there’s one thing most of her looks have in common; their low-cut necklines.

"My red carpet style is pretty classy, though I like to be a little sexy every now and again. It's about balance. If I'm going to have a short dress, I'll have long sleeves. Or if I'm going to have a bare top, I'll have a long skirt,” she told PeopleStyle.

"I love my neck and my chest, and I love accentuating them, which is why I never shy away from a plunging silhouette. I know I work well with it. It's about finding parts of yourself that you think are beautiful and making them shine."

To check there will be no wardrobe malfunction with her red carpet choices, the brunette beauty likes to dance around in them during her fittings. But she’s always wary of high-slits and the problems that may come with one.

"You have to pray to the fashion gods and hope for the best - then be ready to call your dad and let him know what may have happened,” she laughed.

The 30-year-old also admitted she owns more workout gear than “real” clothes, revealing her stash of active wear has become so much that she can’t even close her closet door. She insists she wears them all though and makes sure she picks cute and affordable options. Lea is the Motivation Market wellness ambassador for Kohl’s, and says the brand is one of her top places to buy gym-wear.

© Cover Media