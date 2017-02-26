  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Lea Michele loves flaunting her best assets on the red carpe...

Lea Michele loves flaunting her best assets on the red carpet

Lea Michele loves flaunting her best assets on the red carpet
Lea Michele
Posted by Cover Media on February 26, 2017 at 11:30 am
Lea Michele “prays to the fashion gods” that she’ll suffer no problems when wearing an outfit with a high-slit.

Lea Michele never shies away from showing off her neck and chest on the red carpet.

The Glee star very rarely puts a fashion foot wrong, favoring everything from glamorous gowns to slinky figure-hugging dresses. But there’s one thing most of her looks have in common; their low-cut necklines.

"My red carpet style is pretty classy, though I like to be a little sexy every now and again. It's about balance. If I'm going to have a short dress, I'll have long sleeves. Or if I'm going to have a bare top, I'll have a long skirt,” she told PeopleStyle.

"I love my neck and my chest, and I love accentuating them, which is why I never shy away from a plunging silhouette. I know I work well with it. It's about finding parts of yourself that you think are beautiful and making them shine."

To check there will be no wardrobe malfunction with her red carpet choices, the brunette beauty likes to dance around in them during her fittings. But she’s always wary of high-slits and the problems that may come with one.

"You have to pray to the fashion gods and hope for the best - then be ready to call your dad and let him know what may have happened,” she laughed.

The 30-year-old also admitted she owns more workout gear than “real” clothes, revealing her stash of active wear has become so much that she can’t even close her closet door. She insists she wears them all though and makes sure she picks cute and affordable options. Lea is the Motivation Market wellness ambassador for Kohl’s, and says the brand is one of her top places to buy gym-wear.

© Cover Media

Related news

Lea Michele questioned her quirky Grammy Awards make-up

Posted on 13/02/2017
Lea Michele's make-up artist Melanie Inglessis wanted to do something different with the star for this year's (17) Grammy Awards.

Glee creator blames pressures of fame for Lea Michele and Naya Rivera feud

Posted on 14/02/2017
The American Horror Story creator isn't planning on using rivalries from his own TV shows for future storylines in his new series Feud - about real-life celebrity spats.

Carrie Underwood: ‘I’ve put make-up on my husband before’

Posted on 25/02/2017
Carrie Underwood once wore a wig to go undercover while she was Christmas shopping.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 9 Craziest Celebrity Prenups

All photo albums

Facebook