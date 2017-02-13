Lea Michele questioned her quirky Grammy Awards make-up

Share

Lea Michele's make-up artist Melanie Inglessis wanted to do something different with the star for this year's (17) Grammy Awards.

Lea Michele was initially hesitant about rocking a rose-gold smoky eye without mascara at the Grammy Awards.

The Glee actress arrived at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday night (12Feb17) wearing a gorgeous black torso-revealing gown by Roberto Cavalli, featuring sheer panels and beading in various feminine tones. Favoring the pretty pink and peach shades in the gown, cosmetics expert Melanie Inglessis chose to match Lea’s eyes to the hues, though held back in elongating her client's lashes.

“(I wanted) to do a fun look that I have never done with (her) before,” Melanie told Pret-a-Reporter. “I really wanted that eye color to pop because it was a feature of the look. Lea has very long, natural black lashes, and once you start putting mascara on, it covers up what’s underneath it, and would take away from that peachy-pink color. She didn’t fight me, but she was like, 'Are you sure?’”

Melanie used Chanel Illusion D'ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Emerveille, as well as the pink and purple hues in the Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Cambon, to create the finished look. Below the eye she applied the pink eyeshadow again, while Lea’s brow bones were highlighted with a lighter tone.

“It was a little out of Lea’s comfort zone, but eventually she trusted me and we went for it,” Melanie added. “She and I have been working so long together, so she trusts me, but she definitely says what she likes and doesn’t like.”

And it’s clear the brunette beauty approved of the end results as she uploaded several snaps from Sunday night’s red carpet on her Instagram account.

She also gave fans a glimpse of her getting ready for the ceremony on Snapchat, including a look at her face before her contouring was blended in.

“I can’t even take this seriously,” she told the camera, bursting into laughter over her animated-looking appearance. “Getting ready for the Grammys!”

