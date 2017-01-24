Lea Michele shares throwback snap with late boyfriend Cory Monteith

Share

Lea Michele has been sharing throwback pictures of her life, and revealed on her Snapchat the pictures have something to do with her upcoming second album.

Lea Michele took a trip down memory lane as she shared a touching throwback picture with her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on Monday (23Jan17).

The 30-year-old actress was dating her former Glee co-star when he died in July 2013, aged 31. Since then, Lea has marked her love for Cory in various ways, including getting a number five, the number on his Glee character's football jersey, tattooed on her body. And on Monday, Lea decided to share a never before seen picture with her former beau.

The Polaroid-style snap showed Lea wearing a white T-shirt as she cuddled up to her love, who is seen with a tender hand on her head, and is captioned "Bleeker St, 2012".

Shortly afterwards, Lea shared another throwback picture, of herself looking out over the sea as the sunset in Canada, which many fans speculated was taken following Cory's untimely passing.

Lea has been delighting fans with snapshots of her life in these Polaroid-style pictures since 19 January (17), when she posted one of herself as a child, enjoying a bottle of milk.

Other pictures have included Lea accepting a bouquet after performing in Les Miserables, and her dressing room when she starred in Spring Awakening on Broadway.

The reason for Lea's trip down memory lane has yet to be confirmed but, according to one fan, the actress-and-singer used her Snapchat to tell fans that "these polaroids all have something to do with her album."

Lea previously used her social media to announce the exciting news that she is working on the follow-up to her 2014 debut solo album Louder.

"2017 is off to an amazing start!" she wrote earlier this month (Jan17). "Excited to announce my new album will be released soon!"

She also announced that she was going to be performing at several intimate venues, with the first taking place at the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on Monday night (23Jan17).

