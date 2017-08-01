Lea Seydoux felt 'sexy' while giving birth

Share

Lea Seydoux still struggles with shyness when it comes to her acting career.

Lea Seydoux loved giving birth to her son, admitting she felt "sexy" while in labor.

The 32-year-old French actress became a first-time mother in January (17), when she and boyfriend Andre Meyer welcomed baby George into the world.

And while, for many women, the process of labour is an excruciating one they are keen to forget, Lea had an entirely different experience.

Revealing she enjoyed the "animalistic" side of the birth process, Lea told Tatler magazine: "That’s why I love being a woman…I think it’s very sexy. To be an animal."

Lea is perhaps most well known for her role in Bond movie Spectre, in which she starred opposite Daniel Craig's 007. Her schedule is already looking full for the coming year, with two films due for release in 2018. But despite her impressive resume, Lea told the magazine that she still struggles with shyness when it comes to her career.

"When I am acting, I feel like I am in the right place for me, even if it’s hard. Sometimes it’s painful to act, for me," she admitted. "For some people it’s very easy, but for me it’s painful. Because I have to get over my shyness."

Lea has movie Zoe, in which she stars with Ewan McGregor, coming out next year, as well as Kursk, which follows the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster, which co-stars Colin Firth.

And despite her comments in Tatler, Lea told Britain's The Guardian newspaper earlier this year that she has become more confident as she has aged.

"I have got lighter as I’ve got older,” she explained. “I know you have to enjoy the moment. I feel I have no frustrations any more. I have done my best so far. As a young girl I didn’t know what I wanted or what I was able to do. Now I feel more confident and that helps me feel better in my skin."

