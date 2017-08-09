  • Home
Leah Remini ready for awkward encounter with Scientologist Elisabeth Moss
Leah Remini
Posted by Cover Media on August 9, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actress upset church members with questions she asked at Tom Cruise's Italian wedding.

Former Scientologist Leah Remini is preparing herself for an awkward showdown with fellow actress Elisabeth Moss if they ever meet following comments the Mad Men star has made about her leaving the church.

Remini not only left the church, but she fronted controversial anti-Scientology series Aftermath, which features former members of the faith blasting leaders and rules.

Obviously, Leah has become public enemy number one among Scientologists, like Moss.

"I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families," Remini tells The Hollywood Reporter. "That's for her to learn - just as I needed to learn it."

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," Remini adds. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth'. It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality - because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me."

Knowing that, Leah has chosen to avoid Moss at red carpet events, parties and awards shows, adding, "I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."

And Leah's pretty sure high-profile Scientologist Tom Cruise will avoid her at all costs after she upset church elders at his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

The actress, who was among the guests at the Italian ceremony, admits she was beginning to have concerns about the church at the time, and she upset elders after innocently asking about the whereabouts of church leader David Miscavige's wife, Shelly.

The request led to Remini becoming the subject of several "internal reports" and she was blacklisted by many former friends in the church.

© Cover Media

