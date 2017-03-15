Leah Remini's anti-Scientology series picked up for second season

Share

The actress' hit docu-series has exposed secrets about the religion she was once attached to.

Leah Remini's controversial anti-Scientology series has been picked up for a second season, despite efforts by church officials to pull the plug on it.

The actress exposed the church's secrets and rituals in Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which debuted last year (16).

The program featured allegations of abuse and detailed the reasons behind 10 former Scientologists' decision to defect.

Celebrating the second-season pick-up on Wednesday (15Mar17), Leah said, "It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere.

"The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others."

The first series sparked a criminal investigation into That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson after a trio of women, inspired by Remini, came forward with sexual assault accusations against the actor, who is a Church of Scientology member.

"Our intention is to send a clear message to abusers that they will not go unchecked and will not be permitted to continue harming people without being questioned and challenged," Remini continued.

"We have been deluged with messages from those who have stories to tell who feel the show is a forum where their voices can be heard. We have been overwhelmed with support from well-wishers and fans of the show from around the world. But most importantly we felt compelled to proceed with another season to continue to reveal truths and seek justice for all victims."

Masterson has denied reports suggesting he is under investigation for raping fellow members of the Church of Scientology. A representative for the actor claims Los Angeles police officials have already interviewed numerous witnesses in connection to the claims against him and determined "the claim had no merit".

"Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini's anti-Scientology television series," a statement reads.

