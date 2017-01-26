Leigh-Anne Pinnock: 'In Little Mix, we wear what we want'

Share

Little Mix have been dividing opinion in recent months with their revealing stage looks.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has hit out at critics of Little Mix's provocative outfits.

The British girl group have been hitting headlines in recent months due to the revealing looks they have been sporting for concert and television appearances.

However, Leigh-Anne, 25, has defended the four-piece's skimpy ensembles, admitting they chose them primarily to make it easier for them to perform their complicated dance routines.

"I think with us, we love to just wear what we want to wear. When we feel comfortable on stage, we’re not really interested in the negative comments that people are saying about them being provocative," Leigh-Anne told Wonderland magazine. "I don’t even think they’re that provocative if I’m honest. Beyonce and Lady Gaga were all wearing a leotards on-stage and if I’m honest, it’s actually quite easy to move in so that’s probably why we choose them, because we do so much dancing and choreography!"

Little Mix, comprising Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson, recently divided opinion among their fans with their sexy looks in the video for their latest single Touch.

But Leigh-Anne added that their choice of costumes also have a lot to do with the body confidence they are proud to have built up over the past few years.

"We are all so body confident now and that has taken a lot of time to build and the fact that we are, I think that’s an amazing thing and we want to encourage our fans and everyone to be exactly the same way – wear what you want and be comfortable in it and s*d what everyone else thinks!" she smiled.

One person who has been vocal in her criticism of Little Mix's new way of dressing is former Spice Girls star Mel C, with the 43-year-old singer saying previously: "They are getting more provocative. To me, they were kind of the closest thing to the Spice Girls we’ve seen. They are all gorgeous and great singers.

"But they weren’t sexy and it’s got more and more that way. I love them – but I just say, 'Stay you.' "

© Cover Media