Leigh-Anne Pinnock pulls out of Little Mix gig after burning her legs

Share

Leigh-Anne Pinnock managed to join her Little Mix bandmates for one song, though was sporting bandages around her legs when she took to the stage.

Little Mix were forced to perform as a three-piece in California on Thursday night (30Mar17) after Leigh-Anne Pinnock allegedly suffered burns to both of her legs.

The British girl group are currently supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman Tour in the U.S., and on Thursday wowed fans at Anaheim’s Honda Center - despite missing a band member.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall put on their usual high energy performance, strutting around in skimpy costumes as they belted out their hits.

Leigh-Anne was able to join her bandmates for one song, but was sporting bandages around the top of both of her thighs after reportedly suffering a nasty burn accident.

It’s not yet been confirmed how or when she was burned, with the band making no reference to the incident on any of their social media platforms.

Fans weren’t so quiet online though, with user @lovesmusicvs1D, who was presumably at the gig, revealing the 25-year-old had injured herself with “very hot water”.

Other followers also shared their admiration and praise for Leigh-Anne.

“I am very proud of you 100 per cent professionalism @LittleMix #LittleMixAnaheim,” one user posted with four red heart emojis.

“leigh anne pinnock is a true legend,” another stated.

“LITTLE MIX KILLED IT TONIGHT & THEN LEIGH ANNE CAME OUT & PULLED THROUGH !! LITTLE LEGENDS !!!!!

“CAN YOU BELIEVE LEIGH ANNE BURNED HER LEGS WITH HOT WATER THEN CAME OUT & PERFORM WHAT A F**KING LEGEND,” fan @HiPpYJAiME exclaimed.

Little Mix will be playing in Inglewood on Friday (31Mar17) before Ariana takes to the stage, with the U.S. leg of the tour coming to an end on 15 April.

© Cover Media