Leighton Meester strongly urges against corsets

Share

Former Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester finds Fashion Week easy because she loves clothes so much.

Actress Leighton Meester would never recommend wearing a corset.

The 30-year-old stars in new TV show Making History, which she describes as a “time-travel comedy” about a professor who invents a device to change the course of past events. Leighton plays Deborah, a character who originates from Colonial times, which meant she had to wear the same garments real women did at the time.

“All women back then wore corsets, no matter what their station in life was. And I did not like it at all,” she told Elle.com, insisting wearing the contraption makes someone look as though they’re going to “pass out” rather than appearing thinner.

“Also it doesn't actually shape your body in any positive way... It's really cool, and I'm having a blast, but if you're active, if you're outside on a hot day, and if you're in a corset, you can't even breathe. I would not recommend it to anyone. Ever.”

The Roommate star has recently been soaking in the front row of shows during Fashion Week, including the Kate Spade presentation in New York. It marks the first time the actress has attended the bi-annual event since her hit series Gossip Girl ended in 2012.

“It does feel like it used to, but at the same time, my own life is so different,” she smiled. “I look a little different, my hair got thicker, there are new things in my own life. But Fashion Week is easy because I love clothes. And I will say, I'm one of those actors who loves promoting their show.”

Leighton enjoyed the Kate Spade presentation so much that she posted a snap of herself in front of models on Instagram, captioning the stylish shot: “the amazing @katespadeny presentation that is available now #behindthecurtain#partnership #katespadeny (sic)”.

© Cover Media