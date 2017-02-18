Lena Dunham: ‘My clothes are fun but not a joke’

Share

Lena Dunham has penned a piece for Instyle hitting back at the haters who criticize her clothes.

The actress and writer has become known for her bold red carpet style, and often shuns Hollywood’s conventional dress code in favor of more fun garments by designers like Zac Posen and Todd Oldham.

In a post for Instyle.com the Girls creator explains how she never sets out to annoy people with her fashion choices, and she’s under no illusions that she looks like model Adriana Lima when she gets dressed.

“In my public life, my outfits—at least on fashion blogs—have become something of a punch line. Internet critics constantly seem to be sighing at some shoe mismatch or moment of (perceived) delusion about my body type or just at the entire idea that I want to—gasp!—have fun,” she vented.

Never one to mince her words, the 30-year-old is quick to point out hateful comments about her clothes don’t keep her up at night. She jokingly quotes “her friend Paul” who told her looking chic has never been her thing, and Nicki Minaj who raps, “I give zero f**ks, and I got zero chill in me” in Ariana Grande song Side to Side.

“I actually enjoy reading blogs that obliterate my wrinkled sundresses and tell me my hair makes me look like an ’80s cartoon (I’ll analyse that in therapy later),” she continued. “Plus, this research has also allowed me to hone in on the best way to annoy people with my clothes, and I’ve reduced it to five simple rules. So join me, won’t you? It’s actually pretty fun, like a prank that never ends.”

She ends the piece with her five rules; don’t pay attention to what’s considered appropriate for your body type, make yourself laugh, let your seams show, have a grand old time and choose comfortable shoes.

