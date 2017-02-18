  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Lena Dunham: ‘My clothes are fun but not a joke’

Lena Dunham: ‘My clothes are fun but not a joke’

Lena Dunham: ‘My clothes are fun but not a joke’
Lena Dunham
Posted by Cover Media on February 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
Lena Dunham has penned a piece for Instyle hitting back at the haters who criticize her clothes.

Lena Dunham has hit back at fashion bloggers who make her outfits their “punchline”.

The actress and writer has become known for her bold red carpet style, and often shuns Hollywood’s conventional dress code in favor of more fun garments by designers like Zac Posen and Todd Oldham.

In a post for Instyle.com the Girls creator explains how she never sets out to annoy people with her fashion choices, and she’s under no illusions that she looks like model Adriana Lima when she gets dressed.

“In my public life, my outfits—at least on fashion blogs—have become something of a punch line. Internet critics constantly seem to be sighing at some shoe mismatch or moment of (perceived) delusion about my body type or just at the entire idea that I want to—gasp!—have fun,” she vented.

Never one to mince her words, the 30-year-old is quick to point out hateful comments about her clothes don’t keep her up at night. She jokingly quotes “her friend Paul” who told her looking chic has never been her thing, and Nicki Minaj who raps, “I give zero f**ks, and I got zero chill in me” in Ariana Grande song Side to Side.

“I actually enjoy reading blogs that obliterate my wrinkled sundresses and tell me my hair makes me look like an ’80s cartoon (I’ll analyse that in therapy later),” she continued. “Plus, this research has also allowed me to hone in on the best way to annoy people with my clothes, and I’ve reduced it to five simple rules. So join me, won’t you? It’s actually pretty fun, like a prank that never ends.”

She ends the piece with her five rules; don’t pay attention to what’s considered appropriate for your body type, make yourself laugh, let your seams show, have a grand old time and choose comfortable shoes.

© Cover Media

Related news

Jemima Kirke blames acting career for marriage split

Posted on 08/02/2017
Jemima Kirke will next star alongside Jamie Dornan and Ben Mendelsohn in Untogether.

Riz Ahmed: 'Working with Lena Dunham is a crazy experience'

Posted on 14/02/2017
Riz Ahmed has thanked Lena Dunham for casting him in Girls.

Lena Dunham commends Taylor Swift for keeping political beliefs to herself

Posted on 16/02/2017
The TV star has been inspired by the pop sensation's ability to handle the media.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Double Set of Twins Will Steal Your Heart

All photo albums

Facebook