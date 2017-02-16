  • Home
Lena Dunham commends Taylor Swift for keeping political beliefs to herself

Lena Dunham commends Taylor Swift for keeping political beliefs to herself
Posted by Cover Media on February 16, 2017 at 12:30 am
The TV star has been inspired by the pop sensation's ability to handle the media.

Lena Dunham has come out in support of Taylor Swift's decision not to share her political views.

The outspoken Girls star often courts controversy with her views about women's rights issues and politics, and as a result, she's frequently attacked on social media, but she doesn't expect her pal Taylor to fight for feminism publicly.

“I just think everyone has to do it their way," Lena tells Rolling Stone. "When I was lesser-known, I was like, 'Who could not share their opinion?' Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they're coming to your house."

Dunham admits she's actually quite impressed with the pop star's ability to handle the media: "When I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a f**king seasoned pro at this stuff," she says. “Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work, that’s just really impressive to me.”

The 30-year-old would like to emulate the Shake it Off singer’s approach to being in the public eye.

“That's how I hope to live my life, which is not as a slave to public opinion, but just as somebody who continues to make things,” Lena says. “She's truly just an artist who has to make things to survive. I guess that's what we have most in common."

But not everyone agrees with the Girls star, and some critics have taken aim at Taylor for not taking a stance on the current political climate, following Donald Trump's U.S. election win, his inauguration, and the controversial decisions the new President and his cabinet members have made so far.

© Cover Media

