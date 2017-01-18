Lena Dunham directs animated abortion documentary

Share

The actress came under fire last month (Dec16) for a joke about abortion.

Lena Dunham has teamed up with actresses Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for a new animated documentary promoting women's health organization Planned Parenthood.

The Girls star co-directed the animated short 100 Years, about the history of the organization and the battle for reproductive rights in the U.S.

Mindy Kaling, America Ferrera, and Constance Wu also serve as narrators alongside Meryl and Jennifer, while Dunham's boyfriend Jack Antonoff and director J.J. Abrams worked together on the music for the film.

The project has been released via Lena's Lenny Letter blog and the NowThisHer organization days before controversial U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Friday (20Jan17).

"The spirit behind this video will hopefully take us into the Women's March on Washington this weekend, where we will be showing our new president that we're not going to allow a hundred years of progress to disappear overnight," Dunham says.

The 30-year-old has been a vocal supporter of women's rights in America, but last month (Dec16) she came under fire when she said she wished she had the personal experience of going through an abortion so she could use her celebrity platform to beat the stigma surrounding it.

During her Women of the Hour podcast, Lena said, "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."

Following the backlash, she took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy apology, telling fans she never meant to trivialize abortion.

She wrote, "My words were spoken from a sort of 'delusional girl' persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance... and it didn't translate. That's my fault..."

