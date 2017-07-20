Lena Dunham joins American Horror Story

Share

Lena Dunham joins a cast which includes Sarah Paulson, Colton Haynes and Billie Lourd.

Lena Dunham is returning to TV with a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story just months after the end of her show Girls.

The actress said goodbye to the series she created in April (17) after a six season run. And she seems to have wasted no time scoring her next TV project, as she will be returning to the small screen for season seven of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story.

The producer announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday night, writing, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r (are)!"

Sarah Paulson, a series' regular, retweeted the news and when a user asked what was happening, she responded, "Magic and dream of all dreams."

Other confirmed returning castmembers include Evan Peters and Cheyenne Jackson, while Lena joins newcomers such as Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Billie Lourd, who previously starred in Murphy's horror comedy Scream Queens before it was cancelled after two seasons earlier this year.

Season seven of the show, which is set to air in September, is shrouded in mystery and it is unknown what roles any of the castmembers are playing. However, Murphy will announce the full title of the series on Thursday night during a presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con in California. The convention, which has grown significantly in recent years, runs until Sunday.

Lena has not directly commented on the casting news, but hours after it was announced she shared a GIF image from the popular 1995 teen movie Clueless and quoted it in a tweet.

"OMG Internet teens are way harsh, Tai. And also potentially too young to understand 'way harsh, Tai'", she wrote, although it is not clear what she was referring to.

