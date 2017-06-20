Lena Dunham reveals new hairstyle

Share

The Girls star is hoping to encourage fans to donate their lopped locks to hair collection charities.

Lena Dunham has returned to a hairstyle she was once famous for.

The Girls star shared a photo of her new pixie-style hairdo on Instagram on Monday (19Jun17), and appeared to really like the return to her old look.

She added the caption: "Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for."

Lena framed her edgy new look with a pair of long, dangly earrings, and she also included a photo of the ponytail she had lopped off, revealing she was hoping to give that to charity - but it wasn't long enough.

"Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you (to)," she wrote.

Locks of Love charity bosses collect lengths of hair to be repurposed into human wigs for American and Canadian children suffering from cancer and other illnesses. Several fans commented on Lena's photo post, noting that officials at other charities will accept shorter hair.

Instagram user ribarry wrote: "Pantene Beautiful Lengths takes 8" (eight inch) ponytails," while another fan, avasomething, shared: "Ocean conservation organizations take hair of any length and use it to help clean up oil spills @LenaDunham".

Lena first sported a pixie cut in 2012, though it was a longer version of her fresh summer (17) style. Lately, however, she has been sporting much longer hair, and even added hair extensions for a really long look for the February (17) premiere of the last ever series of her hit TV drama Girls.

© Cover Media