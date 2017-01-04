Lena Dunham thanks Glamour magazine bosses for letting her show off cellulite

January 4, 2017
The actress and writer loves her imperfect new cover shot.

Outspoken feminist Lena Dunham has saluted the editors of Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her cellulite out of shots in their new February (17) issue.

The 30-year-old Girls star and creator and her castmates cover the publication and urged Glamour bosses not to tweak the images to make them look thinner or blemish-free.

And, after seeing the pictures, Dunham took to Instagram on Tuesday (03Jan16) to thank magazine chiefs for sticking to their word.

"Throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f**king funny looking," Lena wrote. "Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees - I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like - I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it.

"When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of, 'Isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?' Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments.

"Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without Photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter - my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful."

She concluded her online statement by adding: "Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on newsstands everywhere today. Love you all."

