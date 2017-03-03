Lena Dunham unveils Rihanna-inspired underboob tattoo

Share

Lena Dunham took inspiration from Rihanna for the inking, copying the singer's placement - under the breasts.

Lena Dunham has unveiled a racy new inking which has been inspired by pop music's ultimate 'bad gal', Rihanna.

The Girls creator and actress debuted a new underboob tattoo on Instagram Thursday (02March17) which she charmingly dubbed a "t*t chandelier."

In a post on the photo sharing social media site she explained she had taken inspiration from the Umbrella star for the inking, copying the singer's placement - under the breasts - for the piece.

It was Rihanna who notably propelled the trend into mainstream consciousness in 2012 when she got a large image of the Egyptian goddess Isis inked on her body in tribute to her late grandmother, Clara “Dolly” Brathwaite, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/t*t chandelier," Lena wrote, posting a near topless selfie to share the illustration with her fans. "This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement." No word on what Rihanna thinks as yet.

Lena opted for a chandelier style, adding to her growing array of inkings. She recently talked about her nine-strong collection in a video for Vogue‘s 73 Questions series.

She described all nine designs in detail, which include a picture of Ferdinand the bull, and Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder. She does have one inking episode she'd rather forget - an illustration of a children’s book.

“A drunk guy did it,” she explained to Vogue. “It’s not great. I should get it covered up.”

