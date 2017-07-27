Leonardo DiCaprio hosts Titanic reunion at star-studded charity gala

Share

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted his environmental foundation's gala event on Wednesday (26Jul17).

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited at a charity gala raising funds for The Revenant actor's environmental foundation.

Leonardo hosted the star-studded event at the Domaine Bertaud Belieu Vineyard in Saint-Tropez, France on Wednesday (26Jul17).

Billy revealed he had spent the evening with his co-stars from the 1997 blockbuster, which told the story of how the "unsinkable" Titanic ocean liner sank after striking an iceberg, in a post on Instagram.

"Gangs back together," the star captioned an image of the trio sharing a hug. "Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure.."

The gala, which included a charity auction and was attended by Cate Blanchett, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, and Uma Thurman, raised more than $30 million (£22.8 million), the majority of which will fund the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's (LDF) charitable programmes.

In a speech outlining his eco-charity's efforts to save the planet Leonardo said, "The health of our planet is grave - this crisis is real. What we seem to lose sight of is that we are part of nature, in fact we depend on nature for our very survival. Our natural systems sustain us with all that is necessary for life - such as ample food, clean air and drinkable water."

The 42-year-old star went on to outline specific programmes donations had helped fund, such as efforts to save endangered species the jaguar and the grey wolf.

One of the lots in the auction was a double dinner date with Leonardo and Kate, 41, in New York City, the proceeds of which will also benefit the actress's cancer charity.

The event went went ahead despite the area around Saint-Tropez being devastated by wildfires that forced many residents, including the actress Joan Collins, to flee their homes.

The sum raised for the LDF is set to increase beyond $30 million as an online auction featuring artworks and other spectacular experiences opens on 10 August (17). These include a piece by British artist Damien Hirst and the chance to spend a race weekend with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Guests at the gala were also treated to performances from Lenny Kravitz and Madonna, who sang hits including Ray of Light and La Isla Bonita.

