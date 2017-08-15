Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating model Lorena Rae, rep insists

Share

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen lunching in New York with the model and another friend.

Leonardo DiCaprio's representative has insisted the actor is not dating 23-year-old German model Lorena Rae.

The 42-year-old actor, who has something of a penchant for young beauties, sparked romance rumors with Lorena when the pair were seen with a male friend having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, New York, on Monday (14Aug17). An onlooker told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that "they seemed like an item", adding: "They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes."

However, a spokesperson for the Oscar-winning star told Page Six: "They’re not dating."

Despite the denial, Monday's outing was not the first time Leonardo and Lorena have been seen together.

Earlier that day they were seen enjoying the exhibits at the MoMA PS1 art institution, with Lorena sharing images of herself at the venue on her Instagram page, according to Page Six. These images appear to have since been deleted.

The first time Leonardo and Lorena were seen together was in May, as she hung out with the actor and his entourage in Monaco. Two months late, in July, Lorena was also seen spending time with Leonardo on a yacht in St Tropez, alongside his best friend Tobey Maguire and other friends.

Another recent outing came last week, when Lorena hit Citi Biking with Leonardo and his crew, but Page Six cite sources as saying they have "known one another for a while".

Lorena, who is still making a name for herself in the modelling industry, chatted to GQ magazine in 2015 and when asked what she wanted to do before she dies, she replied: "Get married". Meanwhile, Leonardo has been single since splitting from Danish model Nina Agdal in early May.

He has also dated models including Gisele Bundchen, Toni Garrn, Bar Refaeli and Erin Heatherton.

