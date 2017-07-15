Leonardo DiCaprio lining up another true crime project with Martin Scorsese

Share

The pair's latest two projects takes their feature film collaborations to seven.

Leonardo DiCaprio is teaming up with filmmaker Martin Scorsese once again to adapt another true crime thriller for the big screen.

The frequent collaborators have set their sights on The Lost City of Z author David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

The bestselling book, which was released in April (17), centers on a string of murders of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s, after oil was discovered beneath the Native American tribe's land. The cases were among the newly-established FBI's first big homicide investigations.

A script for Killers of the Flower Moon has reportedly been penned by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, with DiCaprio and Scorsese developing the film with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, co-founders of Imperative Entertainment, who optioned the rights to Grann's work last year (16).

Scorsese's longtime production designer Dante Ferretti tells Variety.com the iconic director plans to begin production on the project next year (18) after shooting The Irishman with Robert De Niro.

The news about the Killers of the Flower Moon adaptation emerges seven months after Scorsese revealed he would be spending the start of 2017 taking another stab at the script for The Devil in the White City, his real-life serial killer project with DiCaprio attached to star as Dr. H.H. Holmes.

The Revenant actor picked up the screen rights to Erik Larson's 2003 book, The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic And Madness At The Fair That Changed America, through his Appian Way production company back in 2010 and Scorsese signed on to direct in 2015.

Holmes claimed to have killed 27 people in Chicago, Illinois in the late 1800s, although later estimates suggested his death toll was closer to 200.

It's not clear whether Scorsese has made much progress on The Devil in the White City screenplay, but together with Killers of the Flower Moon, it will take the longtime friends' movie collaborations to seven.

They previously teamed up for Gangs of New York in 2002, and they went on to collaborate on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.

They also teamed up for The Audition, a short film released in 2015 as promotional material for casinos Studio City in Macau, China and Manila's City of Dreams in the Philippines.

© Cover Media