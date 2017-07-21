  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Leonardo DiCaprio wants rich pals to give more to save plane...

Leonardo DiCaprio wants rich pals to give more to save planet

Leonardo DiCaprio wants rich pals to give more to save planet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Posted by Cover Media on July 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded charity gala and auction will take place next Wednesday (26Jul17).

Leonardo DiCaprio pleaded with his wealthy friends to give more to environmental charities ahead of his own ecological foundation's charity gala.

The 42-year-old star hosts the party and fundraising auction in aid of his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) in Saint-Tropez, France next Wednesday (26Jul17).

Ahead of the event, the actor and environmental activist said that in uncertain political times it was important individuals should "exponentially" increase their gifts to charities working to save the planet.

"In an age when governments are deadlocked in predictable, partisan rhetoric, it is up to every concerned individual to be a champion for our shared planet," The Revenant star said in a press release. "We can start by exponentially increasing the level of philanthropic giving to organizations that are defending our natural world, and calling on the global community to take action together."

Since 2008, the LDF has handed out more than $80 million to environmental projects and charities.

Last year's (16) gala event raised a record $45 million for the foundation, a portion of which the actor gave to an appeal aiding the victims of last July's terror attack in Nice, France.

Stars including Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert De Niro, and Kevin Spacey attended the 2016 bash.

Lenny Kravitz will be performing for this year's (17) guests who will be able to buy artworks by the likes of Paul McCartney and Damien Hirst in the charity auction.

Bidders will also be able to purchase 'experiences' at the auction, which last year included the chance to spend an evening at the U.S. Open tennis tournament with Leonardo.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ringo Starr rings in 77 on 7/7 with new album and street gig

Posted on 07/07/2017
The former Beatles star has collaborated with Paul McCartney on a number of new tracks

Alexander Skarsgard 'date' with model sparks Alexa Chung split rumours

Posted on 14/07/2017
Alexander Skarsgard was reportedly set up on a blind date with model Toni Garrn.

Leonardo DiCaprio lining up another true crime project with Martin Scorsese

Posted on 15/07/2017
The pair's latest two projects takes their feature film collaborations to seven.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 amazing Leaning Tower of Pisa pictures

All photo albums

Facebook