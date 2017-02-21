Leslie Jones reacts after Twitter tormentor loses lucrative book deal

Share

Milo Yiannopoulos, the man who was banned from Twitter for alleged racist abuse of the actress Leslie Jones, has had his book deal

Comedienne Leslie Jones encouraged fans to ignore the troll who tormented her online after his comments about pedophilia cost him a $250,000 (£201,000) book deal.

In July last year (16) right-wing journalist Milo Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after the African-American funnywoman alleged he had orchestrated a hate campaign inundating her Twitter feed with racist Tweets.

The ban did not deter bosses at the publishing house Simon & Schuster from offering Yiannopoulos, a leading figure in the 'alt-right' white nationalist movement, a $250,000 (£201,000) book deal.

On Monday (20Feb17) footage emerged of the writer defending sexual relationships between teenage boys and adult men, causing publishing executives to cancel the lucrative deal to publish his book Dangerous.

Commenting on the new controversy involving Yiannopoulos but refusing to mention her tormentor by name Leslie, 49, wrote on Twitter, "You guys are giving him to (sic) much energy. I was done the day I blocked him & got his a** banned. Been done and moved on. He has no space here!"

When Yiannopoulos's book deal was announced last month (Jan17), Leslie slammed executives at the publishing company, accusing them of helping racists "spread their hate".

Addressing his comments on paedophilia in a statement posted on Facebook, Yiannopoulos wrote that he was trying to be humorous, that he was "horrified" by pedophilia and claimed to be a child abuse victim himself.

Jones became the target of the online hate campaign he is alleged to have played a part in due to her casting in the all female reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise released last year (16).

The online abuse did not stop with racist Twitter posts, as her iCloud online storage account was hacked in August last year (16), with cyber-criminals posting compromising photographs and her personal information on the internet.

