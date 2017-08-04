Liam Gallagher apologizes for cutting Lollapalooza set short

Share

Lorde and Muse also had their sets cut short due to severe weather.

Liam Gallagher has apologized for abruptly walking off stage after playing only four songs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on Thursday (03Aug17).

The former Oasis frontman was scheduled to perform for an hour on Thursday afternoon in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois but walked off stage after 20 minutes without explanation or warning. The singer had only played four songs, and left it up to his band to tell the crowd that Liam wasn't coming back out and the set was over.

He later took to Twitter to explain that he had been suffering vocal issues from his concert at Park West in the city the night before.

"Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which f**ked my voice. I'm gutted LG," he tweeted.

It is not clear how his vocal problems will affect his scheduled Friday night gig in Montreal, Canada.

Liam's wasn't the only set cut short on day one of the annual festival. Headline performer Lorde sang only four songs before being pulled off stage by her production manager as organisers instructed festival goers to evacuate the venue due to heavy rain and lightning.

"F**ks sake (sic). i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you," she tweeted afterwards. "they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."

Muse faced a similar problem and frontman Matt Bellamy took to Instagram to thank fans for "rocking in the storm".

The weather has also cast doubt on whether rock band The Pretty Reckless will be able to play on Friday as singer Taylor Momsen tweeted, "Flight cancelled...stranded, Lolla I don't think we're making it...#s**tshow."

She later wrote, "2 days straight of cancelled flights, still trying to make Lolla happen, will keep you updated, so sorry to all who travelled to see us!"

