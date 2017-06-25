Liam Gallagher dedicates Oasis hit to terror victims at Glastonbury

Share

The Oasis rocker played Don't Look Back In Anger in memory of those killed in the recent terror attacks in Britain.

Liam Gallagher dedicated his Glastonbury festival set to the victims of Britain's recent terror attacks on Saturday (24Jun17).

The former Oasis star, who flew back from a gig in Germany to appear onstage at Ariana Grande's One Love benefit in his native Manchester earlier this month (Jun17), honored those who died after her gig in the city last month (May17) and others who perished in terror attacks in London by performing Don't Look Back In Anger.

The Oasis song has become the unofficial anthem for the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

Reports suggest it was the first time Liam has performed the 1996 ballad his estranged brother Noel wrote and sang as a solo artist.

He also mentioned those who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze in London earlier this month (Jun17).

"I want to dedicate this next song to all the people who were killed in the Manchester and London terror attacks and in the Grenfell Fire, so if you know the words join in," he told the Glastonbury crowd.

He sang the song a capella and then urged fans to sing the tune's chorus.

At the end of the song, which closed his set, he said, "You good people look after each other and have loads of f**king fun.''

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn were among those who watched Liam's performance from the side of the stage.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters finally headlined the festival two years after they were forced to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg at a show in Sweden days before the group's billed 2015 performance.

The rockers closed the festivities on Saturday night (24Jun17) with Grohl joking, "I'm about two years late tonight, I'm sorry," before blaming "bad traffic" for the delay.

He opened the set with the band's Times Like These hit, revealing it now has a special Glastonbury connection, thanks to Florence + the Machine, who stood in for the Foo Fighters two years ago.

Explaining he watched the show on his laptop from his wheelchair, he recalled, "And all of a sudden, she played a Foo Fighters song. Way better than we've ever played a Foo Fighters song, let me tell you. So I thought I'd come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence."

Katy Perry was also among the Saturday highlights, making a fashion statement in a beaded catsuit and matching purple baseball cap and backpack.

© Cover Media