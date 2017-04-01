Liam Payne ‘doesn’t want to pressure Cheryl into marriage'

Share

Liam Payne is said to be desperate to marry the mother of his child, Cheryl.

Liam Payne is reportedly keen to tie the knot with his girlfriend Cheryl but is wary of piling “too much pressure” on her.

The couple welcomed a little boy on 22 March (17) and it’s thought the next step in their relationship could be walking down the aisle. But as it would be Cheryl’s third wedding, after her time with English soccer star Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, whom she officially divorced in 2016, Liam is said to be taking an understanding approach.

“Liam wants to be married to Cheryl, but he doesn’t want to pile too much pressure on her,” a source told Britain’s Closer magazine. “Whatever they decide, they’re both determined to do what is right for them.”

The insider further notes Cheryl, 33, wants a low-key “quickie” wedding, with just close friends and family invited. She’s also said to looking forward to having the couple’s little boy, whose name they have yet to reveal, on their laps in the wedding snaps.

"This new chapter is so exciting for both of them," the source added.

In contrast Liam, 23, is apparently open to a big celebration so he can “shout about their wedding from the rooftops”, but is taking into account the fact Cheryl has said ‘I do’ before.

The One Direction star has given fans a glimpse into his new home life on social media recently, thanking fans for their kind messages following the arrival of his and Cheryl’s tot. He’s even cracked some jokes about daddy duties, telling followers, "When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes," he wrote next to a GIF image of David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller from TV show Friends yelling "NO! No, no!"

© Cover Media