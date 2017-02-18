Liam Payne ‘supports Cheryl’s post-baby career goals’

Share

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Cheryl reportedly wants to help new moms with their body goals after she gives birth to her first child.

Liam Payne is said to be “really behind” pregnant girlfriend Cheryl’s post-baby career plans.

While the loved up British pair haven’t confirmed news of their impending arrival, Cheryl has done little to hide her huge baby bump when pictured out. Friends of the couple, including Liam’s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, have also commented on the happy news.

Now sources have laid out plans for former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl’s work plans after she gives birth, claiming a DVD or book documenting the 33-year-old’s plans to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight could be on the cards.

“She hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, but this would give her the perfect opportunity to move beyond a music career, and actually become a poster girl for a healthy lifestyle, and moms out there who are trying to reach their health and body goals after having a baby,” the insider told Britain's Reveal magazine.

“Liam is really behind her and thinks it’s a great idea. But they are both agreed that, for at least the first two months after their baby is born, Cheryl would just concentrate on enjoying being a new mom and resting.”

Liam meanwhile is busy working on his solo career. One Direction are currently on hiatus, leaving the boys to pursue solo ventures, including 23-year-old Liam who signed with Capitol Records in July (16). Unlike bandmates Niall and Louis Tomlinson, Liam has yet to release any music, but he’s been updating fans with his progress with numerous social media snaps taken inside the Los Angeles recording studio he’s been using.

Last week (beg06Feb17) Liam flew back to the U.K. ahead of the birth of his first child.

