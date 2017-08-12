Share

Liam Payne ‘upset Cheryl is watching love rival on Celebrity Big Brother’

Liam Payne is reportedly none too pleased that a love rival of his girlfriend Cheryl’s is appearing on Britain's Celebrity Big Brother.

The bi-annual reality show is back on U.K. TV screens, with Cheryl’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding part of the line-up. Another familiar face in the house is glamor model Jemma Lucy, who had a three-month fling with Cheryl’s soccer star ex-husband Ashley Cole.

Cheryl, 34, is said to be tuning in to the latest CBB series, much to the upset of her boyfriend 23-year-old Liam, the father of her four-month-old son Bear.

“Liam wants her to just turn it off, and he hates it that Cheryl’s exes seem to be everywhere at the moment,” an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine. “He knows it’s not Cheryl’s fault that Jemma has gone into CBB – but he doesn’t see why Cheryl has to watch it,

“It makes him feel like he can’t escape her past, and everywhere he turns Cheryl’s other relationships are being dragged up in front of the nation.”

Twice-married Cheryl’s second ex-husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, has also recently been hitting headlines after he was spotted partying with Nicole Scherzinger.

Cheryl and Nicole reportedly don’t get along, after Nicole succeeded Cheryl on the first series of The X Factor in America in 2011, when the British singer was dropped by boss Simon Cowell after only three weeks.

“Cheryl has been really rocked by Nicole hanging out with JB – and seeing those pictures of them together really affected her more than she would have imagined. It hit her like a tonne of bricks,” the insider said.

