Liam Payne and Cheryl ‘eye up move to Los Angeles’

Cheryl is said to be keen for her mother Joan to join them out there too.

Liam Payne and Cheryl are reportedly planning to move to Los Angeles to help her career “take off”.

The One Direction star and British beauty made their relationship public at the beginning of 2016, before welcoming son Bear into the world this March (17).

As Liam keeps busy promoting his solo career, with single Strip That Down already a hit, Cheryl is said to be keen for a musical comeback herself - having not released any material since 2015.

“Cheryl wants her own career to resume and take off again, but also wants her man to be bigger and bring in more income,” a source told Britain’s Now magazine. “For her, moving to L.A. presents a different focus and Simon Cowell (who she worked with on The X Factor) has always told her that’s key.”

Liam, 23, already has a home in the Californian city, which Cheryl, 34, is apparently keen to move into while they look for somewhere new to buy together.

And it’s thought the former Girls Aloud singer wants her mother Joan Callaghan to visit on a regular basis so that she can look after her grandson while Cheryl concentrates on work.

Cheryl was spotted at the American Embassy in London picking up a work visa earlier this month (Aug17), with sources telling The Mirror that she’s planning to make her new record in the U.S.

"Cheryl's got a longer U.S. visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States," a source said.

"She hasn't started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear."

