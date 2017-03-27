Liam Payne and Cheryl 'move her mother in to help with new arrival'

Share

Joan Callaghan will reportedly stay for the baby's early stages while new parents Cheryl and Liam adapt.

New parents Liam Payne and Cheryl are apparently getting a helping hand as the former X Factor judge's mother is moving into their home.

The popstar couple welcomed their first baby, a son, into the world on Wednesday (22Mar17), revealing the happy news to the public three days later.

Prior to the birth it was reported 33-year-old Cheryl’s mum Joan Callaghan would join temporarily join their household as One Direction star Liam and Cheryl adapt to parenthood, and sources now say Joan is settling into life as a grandmother at the couple’s mansion in Surrey, England.

“Joan will be very much on hand to help out Cheryl and Liam during the early stages of the baby’s life,” an insider told The Sun.

“It’s not going to be forever, but Joan has a room in the house and will be staying for however long she’s needed.”

The mother and daughter have always shared a close bond, with Joan even spotted on a night out with Cheryl and 23-year-old Liam during the early stages of their romance last year (16). However after snaps emerged of Joan out with the couple, singer and presenter Cheryl was forced to defend her mum after people slammed Joan for tagging along.

“There have been a lot of unfair comments about my Mam today and I have to clear a few things up in her defence,” she wrote on Twitter. “While I am extremely close to my Mam and respect her entirely, she does not and never has had any influence in any of my relationships.

“As a 32-year-old woman I make my own decisions and choices and take full responsibility for them. To portray her the way some stories have today is wholeheartedly unfair, hurtful and untrue.”

Joan previously lived with Cheryl when she was married to English soccer star Ashley Cole. The pair divorced in 2010, and Cheryl went on to marry French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, whom she divorced in 2016.

