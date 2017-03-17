Liam Payne: 'Cheryl was my dream girl when I was a teenager'

Share

Donald Trump once kicked One Direction out of his hotel after they refused to get up and meet his daughter.

One Direction star Liam Payne has finally broken his silence about girlfriend Cheryl as she prepares to become a mom for the first time.

The singer has gushed about the former Girls Aloud singer, who at 33 is 10 years older than him, revealing she was his dream girl when he was growing up.

They had a special connection when he auditioned in front of her for The X Factor in 2008, and when her marriage fell apart she turned to her new toyboy for love - and now the couple is planning for parenthood.

In a rare candid interview, Liam reportedly told Rollacoaster magazine, his romance with Cheryl is "the thing", adding, "It’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places.

"Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.

"She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things," he added. "Someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us. I'm still learning. I’m only 23."

The boy band pin-up also used the interview to share his thoughts about President Donald Trump, revealing he and his bandmates upset him when he was just a top businessman and property tycoon.

"Donald Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once," he revealed. "It was about (meeting) his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up', and I was like, 'No'. And then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.

"Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, 'OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel'. So we had to leave."

