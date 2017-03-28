Liam Payne jokes about diaper duty

Share

Liam Payne and Cheryl haven't named their son yet.

New dad Liam Payne has joked on Twitter about how often his newborn son's diaper needs changing.

The One Direction star welcomed his son, who has not yet been named, with British popstar Cheryl on Wednesday (22Mar17) and the couple announced the arrival on Saturday (25Mar17), on the eve of Britain's Mother's Day.

Liam, 23, thanked fans for their well wishes on Twitter on Monday night (27Mar17) and he returned on the early hours of Tuesday morning (28Mar17) to joke about how many times his son's diaper has needed to be changed.

"When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes," he wrote next to a GIF image of David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller from TV show Friends yelling "NO! No, no!"

Liam and Cheryl, who began dating in 2016 after meeting on The X Factor UK, both announced the birth by sharing a picture of him cradling the newborn son against his chest on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed."

On Monday, he told his Twitter followers: "Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial It really means a lot."

The couple kept their romance under wraps and Cheryl, 33, only confirmed news of her pregnancy when she displayed her bump in a promotional shoot for L'Oréal Paris and The Prince's Trust in February (17).

