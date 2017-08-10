Liam Payne: 'One Direction have to tour again'

Share

Liam Payne wants to write new music with his old One Direction bandmates.

Liam Payne wants One Direction to reunite for another tour as fans are yet to see them perform tracks from their record Made in the A.M..

The British boyband went on hiatus at the end of 2015, less than two months after they released their fifth studio album.

As a result Liam feels the band have unfinished business and have to reunite so fans around the world can hear see them perform songs from Made in the A.M. on tour.

"I think we will reunite at some point in the future," he told BuzzFeed. "We have to - I mean we've got an album we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys."

During their hiatus Liam and his bandmates have all been working on solo projects while the 23-year-old has fathered a child, Bear, with fellow British popstar Cheryl.

One Direction's other members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson have all indicated a willingness to reunite at some point in the future, but are focusing on their solo commitments first.

In May (17) Niall told British newspaper The Sun, "We don't want to put a time on it...You know I'm going to probably end up touring, Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam, probably Louis. That's a year. Time adds up."

Liam seems enthusiastic about the prospect of a reunion tour, as he enjoyed their early days on the road together America.

He recalled, "My favorite part about touring with the boys was when we were younger, we used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. When we did our first American tour, we had a really tiny, small bus, so it was just a lot of fun, just hanging out. And it was like, I don't know, that was the time when we got to know each other best."

Liam's latest solo single, a collaboration with German DJ Zedd called Get Low, was released last month (Jul17).

© Cover Media