Liam Payne rushes to complete solo album before baby arrives - report

The musician wants to spend as much time as possible with his newborn and girlfriend Cheryl.

One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly having sleepless nights in the recording studio ahead of the arrival of his first child with girlfriend Cheryl.

The British pop singer and his boy band went on hiatus in January, 2016 and since then Payne has been hard at work on his debut solo album, but the deadline for the project is being rushed thanks to the fact he is due to become a dad any day now.

"Until that happens he will continue spending as much time in the studio as he can," a source tells UK newspaper The Sun of the 23-year-old's commitment to completing his solo effort.

Payne is said to be absolutely exhausted by all the work he is doing.

"It's not ideal right now but it will mean he’s completely free to dote on mom and baby when the time quickly comes," the insider explains, “but it’s fair to say he’s already completely knackered due to this schedule. People at the studio only see him at night and he locks himself away from 9pm until 4 or 5 in the morning, only taking an occasional cigarette break.”

Meanwhile heavily pregnant Cheryl recently modeled for what appears to be her only official maternity photos in a series of images snapped for a L'Oreal campaign taken for the Prince’s Trust confidence initiative.

The stunning pictures, which were released on 22 February (17), features the glamorous 33-year-old posing in a skin-tight black dress while flashing her beaming smile.

Neither Liam nor Cheryl have commented on the baby news publicly, but it is rumored she is due to go into labour sometime this month (Mar17).

"Cheryl is getting very excited to meet her baby. Her due date was mid to late March but she knows there is a two week window on either side so her baby could literally be here any day now!," a source previously told Metro.co.uk.

