Liam Payne's appearance at Armani show was his first front row experience

Share

Liam Payne previously caught the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but had never been to a high end runway.

Liam Payne lapped up Giorgio Armani's latest designs at his very first high fashion show.

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik may be the latest darling of the fashion world, even designing his own range for Versus Versace, but Liam is nipping at his heels.

The 23-year-old singer sat front and center at Armani's recent Milan Fashion Week Men's show, and Liam loved every minute of it.

"Well, I went to a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show a while ago, but that's a totally different show, isn't it?" Liam laughed to Vogue.com when quizzed on his first catwalk experience. "So, this is my first real fashion show.

"And what a wonderful space they have created in there. I thought a lot of suits were great and there was that one signature trench coat that everybody was eyeing up. That's gonna be the be the biggest seller, I reckon. But there was also this kind of cotton jacket I really enjoyed, a bit faded. There were some great pieces out there."

Liam got to meet 82-year-old designer Giorgio Armani after the show and shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, calling it an "an incredible honor" to talk to the veteran fashion figure.

The singer also documented some of the runway show on his social media pages, but admitted to Vogue he consciously put his phone down so he could concentrate on the clothes.

"I did a little Boomerang of the show, but I also wanted to really observe the technique, the way the models walked out, and how it is done here," he shared. "I'm getting better, I think, at understanding how outfits go, but to put pieces together, I think, is a difficult thing. And they do an amazing job here of making the pieces and then putting them together in a way that works."

© Cover Media