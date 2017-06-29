Liam Payne sports matching Yeezy sneakers with baby boy

Share

The One Direction singer welcomed son Bear with Cheryl in March (17).

Pop star Liam Payne is giving his baby boy a stylish headstart by snagging matching Yeezy sneakers for the father and son.

The One Direction singer welcomed his first child, little Bear, with his girlfriend Cheryl in March (17) and the new dad has already started to dress his kid up to look just like his famous father.

Liam took to Instagram on Wednesday (28Jun17) to share a sweet photo of the pair sporting the black-and-white zebra print Yeezy Boost shoes, designed by Kanye West for his recent Adidas collection.

"Like father like son," he captioned the shot of their feet, adding a red heart emoji and the hashtags, "#yeezy #fatherandson".

The proud parents have yet to share a snap featuring baby Bear's face in a bid to preserve his privacy, but that hasn't stopped Liam from gushing about the joys of fatherhood in the press.

The 23-year-old opened up about his new home life as he promoted his debut solo single Strip That Down last month (May17), telling Britain's The Mirror tabloid, "Being home for bathtime is just the most amazing thing. We do bathtime together. I'm in charge of bath water and cooking."

He and Cheryl, a former member of pop band Girls Aloud, have also already expressed an interest in expanding their family.

"We have spoken about (the prospect of siblings for Bear)," he added. "We will see what happens. We are in a routine now and loving life."

The couple confirmed its romance in early 2016 and went public with Cheryl's pregnancy news in February (17).

© Cover Media