Liam Payne taking ‘hands-on approach to Cheryl’s birth plan’

Cheryl reportedly wants boyfriend Liam Payne in the delivery room with her when she gives birth.

Liam Payne is reportedly in charge of making sure girlfriend Cheryl’s birth plan goes smoothly.

The One Direction singer has been dating former popstar Cheryl since early 2016, and both are now gearing up for the imminent birth of their first child.

While 23-year-old Liam is 10 years younger than his other half, the singer is apparently showing his mature side in the lead up to the birth.

“Liam’s been put in charge of making sure everything is exactly as she wants it, right down to him having a full game plan for the labor typed up and printed out in a file,” an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine.

As well as having his typed up notes, Liam will also allegedly be in the delivery room. He was spotted flying home to the U.K. from Los Angeles recently, where he’s been recording his debut solo album, and is now fully on hand to help Cheryl out.

“Cheryl has her whole plan for the birth in place – and she’s gone into meticulous detail with Liam and her doctors to make sure everything is exactly right,” the source continued.

“She wants Liam and her mom Joan in the delivery suite for the birth. Liam is totally fine with that. Cheryl has had to rely on her mom to get through so many heartaches and tough moments in her life that she wants her mom to be there for something so joyful.”

Twice-divorced Cheryl officially debuted her blossoming baby bump in a new ad campaign for L’Oreal in February (17).

