Liane Moriarty officially working on Big Little Lies follow-up

HBO bosses are waiting to see what the author comes up with before planning another series of the hit drama.

Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is working on a sequel to the HBO adaptation of her hit book.

The cable network's bosses have asked the writer to start work on a potential follow-up, so they can reunite Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley following the success of the drama, which recently picked up a stack of Emmy nominations.

"Liane is taking her crack at it and I think that it’s interesting," HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys tells Entertainment Tonight. "I don’t think (there's been) a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, 'Do you see ongoing stories?' (sic).

"I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with."

Bloys insists HBO bosses will wait for Moriarty's story before they start talking to directors, but they hope Jean-Marc Vallee will return to take charge of the sequel series, even though he has made it clear he wants to move on.

"I understand why Jean-Marc feels (like that)... but Nicole and Reese (executive producers) can be very persuasive," Casey smiles.

Kidman might also need some convincing after recently confessing she cannot imagine a follow-up.

Talking with Ewan McGregor during a recent episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Nicole suggested that castmate Reese's hopes of a second season may amount to nothing.

"It was a book, so it was pretty finite," Kidman said. "We got the taste for it, so we're like, 'Oh, what a pity...' You never know, you always hope, but there's no story, there's absolutely no prospects right now."

