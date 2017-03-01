Lil' Kim's fashion line relaunch inspired by God

Share

The hip hop star refuses to rush her creative projects.

Rapper Lil' Kim has credited divine timing with the forthcoming relaunch of her fashion line, 24/7 Star.

The Crush on You legend hasn't been part of fashion since she debuted her brand's Goddess Collection in 2010, but she is now focused on reintroducing her clothes into the market, and she thinks it took her over two decades to step into fashion for real thanks to some divine plan.

"It’s always been an interest, but you got to understand I came in the industry as a little baby," she tells Billboard. "I was 16 or 17 when I made my first hit record. At that age, you’re not really thinking about (making a fashion line).

"Timing is everything. At this point, it’s like I’m really trying to just bloom and blossom as an artist in certain instances, because there was a lot of current events that happened in my life. I’m a very spiritual person. I believe in God, so God’s timing is the right timing, period. Enough said."

Lil' Kim admits there is a lot of work to be done on the back-end of her 24/7 Star brand.

"We’ve got different lines inside of the lines that we’re working on, and we might change up a couple of them," she shares. "We’re working on that right now."

However, the musician, who first become a red carpet icon after the release of her game-changing 1996 debut album Hard Core, is exercising patience with 24/7 Star developments - she refuses to rush the process to please other people.

"We’re going to take our time with it," Lil' Kim declares. "I’m not gonna allow the demand from my fans to be rushed. This is like my album. My fans are the awesomest, but they can be the most non-understanding at the same time. I love them, but I’m not gonna allow them to dictate certain things, whether it’s the timing (of the fashion brand) or direction of my album."

The rapper is also working on a new LP, but has not yet set a date for its release.

