Lily Allen 'begs husband to stay' in new leaked track

The singer split from Sam Cooper in 2015 after two children and six years together.

Lily Allen begs her husband Sam Cooper to stay with her in an emotional new track about her marriage breakdown which has been leaked online.

The 31-year-old wed her builder beau in a star-studded ceremony in 2011, and the pair went on to have two daughters together - Ethel, five, and Marnie, four.

However, they reportedly split in 2015, and it was rumored Lily would open up about what went wrong in their relationship in her new album, due for release later this year (17).

Now, in a track that has been leaked on the Internet, the mother-of-two gives an insight into her devastating split from Sam, according to British newspaper The Sun.

"It’s not always easy, being a family man. Baby, don’t leave me, I’m just doing what I can to get by," she sings in Family Man. Lily, who has clearly saved her heartbreak for the recording studio, croons in the heartbreaking ballad: "I know that you love me, though I’m young and stupid. I am wild and ruthless, you’re better off without me.

"I am more than selfish, I am tired, I’m helpless. If I had the time of day, I might give all my days to you."

Lily began dating grime MC Meridian Dan after splitting with Sam, but hints at a reconciliation with her estranged husband in the new tune. "I know we’re gonna pull through, but darling I need my time away from you," she sings.

She recently revealed her new album would be more personal, and would concentrate on the issues in her private life.

"Weirdly, this album is quite insular," she told the News Roast podcast in March (17). "Mainly it's to do with me and my relationship with my children, the breakdown of my marriage, substance abuse etc."

Mark Ronson, who has been working with Lily on her as-yet-untitled new album, told The Sun how Lily was drawing on her troubled personal life to write some of her best work to date.

"I feel like they’re some of the best songs she’s written. She writes so honestly, you can feel it," he said last year (16).

© Cover Media