Lily Allen: 'I've been sexually assaulted'

Posted by Cover Media on January 3, 2017 at 11:30 am
Lily Allen claims she has "sworn affidavits going back years" to back up her allegations.

Lily Allen has sensationally revealed she has "only been sexually assaulted by white males" during a Twitter argument about race.

The British popstar, who has been vocally supporting refugees caught up in Europe's migrant crisis, became embroiled in a dispute with Tommy Robinson, the ex-leader of far-right movement the English Defence League (EDL), on Twitter. Lily made the cutting response when Robinson asked if she had ever met or spoke to "a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs" in the same way she had met with other migrants.

"I've only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased," she replied, and when one user called her a liar and an attention seeker, she added, "I have sworn affidavit's (sic) going back years if my claims are ever called into question."

When another user asked why she would blame another race, she defended her tweet by writing, "Trying to point out that sexual deviants and murderers operate within every culture,regardless of religious persuasion."

Another suggested perhaps all white males should be locked up because they're "behind everything evil", causing Lily to retweet him and respond by referencing how people discuss Muslims, adding, "That's a bit strong, but restricting their movement on a global scale could be a good idea," before later clarifying, "i was being sarcastic. Ironic maybe."

She then shared pictures of two headlines to compare how the reporting of a white male committing a crime is different to that of a migrant, writing, "people need to realize the reality of how white males and their attitudes towards our laws continue to threaten our values and communities."

The Smile singer previously came under fire for visiting a migrant camp in Calais, France in October (16) and apologizing to a refugee "on behalf of my country" before breaking down in tears.

