Lily Collins’ new show changed her taste in fashion

Lily Collins loved working with costume designer Janie Bryant on The Last Tycoon.

Lily Collins has broadened her eye for style since working on The Last Tycoon.

The 28-year-old actress stars as Celia Brady in the new Amazon series about 1930’s Hollywood, loosely based on writer F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished book.

Her role sees her wear an array of gorgeous outfits, all picked out by former Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant, and Lily didn’t expect to love some of the things she ended up in.

“Our fittings are so fun,” the brunette beauty smiled to WWD of working with Janie. “I see things on the hanger and I’m, like, ‘I never knew that colour worked on me.’ It’s things you necessarily wouldn’t choose to wear, but once you put them on, you see why Janie is who Janie is. When someone loves their job that much, you can’t help but be infected by that passion.”

One scene in the programme sees Celia dressed up to attend the Academy Awards in 1937, with Lily admitting all the outfits and decor were so convincing of the period that it “played with her mind”.

She was lucky enough to wear a gorgeous gown for the ceremony in the show, describing her alter ego as the “fashionista” of The Last Tycoon.

“Janie gets to throw lots of different things on me,” the Love, Rosie actress grinned. “My Oscar dress is pretty amazing. It’s a lilac silk tiered number in the back with this amazing sequined capelet.”

Janie too embraced her new job, after working on hit show Mad Men for eight years. She loved diving back in time for her latest creations, noting the ‘30s aesthetic was a lot different to the ‘60s style she was previously used to capturing.

“The cuts, the parts of the body that are accentuated, the color palette,” she listed of more contracts. “The ‘30s is about being very soft and dusty, and silk charmeuse-y. Really, it is about the facade of Hollywood that the studios created, and all of the glamor that entails.”

The Last Tycoon, also starring Kelsey Grammer and Matt Bomer, is available online now.

© Cover Media