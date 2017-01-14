Lily Collins’s romantic Golden Globe braids explained

Share

Hair stylist Gregory Russell created Lily Collins’ romantic Golden Globes hairstyle.

Lily Collins channeled romantic beauty with her braided Golden Globes updo.

The U.S. actress bucked the trend for formal hair at the annual prize giving event last week (08Jan16), opting instead of a whimsical bun encased in plaited braids. She teamed the look with an equally romantic rosewood pink Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

“I’m so lucky to work with Lily, not only because she is stunning but because she is so open to trying new things and making a statement,” hair stylist Gregory Russell told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were very relaxed and took breaks during the process.

“I thought of the braids as more of a detail and less of the main attraction. I think they add an interesting element being smaller. I think it’s important to mix it up! I left a lot of wisps around her hairline because I think it makes the vibe of the hairstyle romantic and soft - less of a ‘do.’”

The style took about three hours to create, using products including John Frieda Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse and volumising hairspray, and dry shampoo to add texture and lift.

The look started as a loose bun, where curls were pinned into a messy mass. Using the hair that had been left out of the bun, Gregory plaited it, then pulled it apart slightly to add more texture. The plait was then wrapped around the bun.

“I thought a braided detail would work nicely with the details of her gown,” the super stylist shared, adding he thought the dress needed a “romantic, textured updo”.

© Cover Media