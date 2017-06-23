Lily Collins: 'Exercise is a form of escapism'

Share

Lily Collins may be the face of Lancome but her general approach to beauty is quite low-maintenance.

Lily Collins loves the fact that she can disappear into her own world while exercising.

The 28-year-old actress has been open about her struggles with eating disorders in the past, but is finally at a place where she feels comfortable in her own skin.

And when it comes to working out, it's never a chore for Lily, who embraces the escapism involved in getting her sweat on.

“What I love most is Body by Simone. It’s a method that incorporates strengthening and toning,” she explained to the new issue of Shape magazine. “I’ve been training privately with a trainer there, and we do isometrics and ballet moves. It’s not CrossFit, but it keeps me on my toes. To be honest, I try to be active in some way every day: It’s my time to disappear and be in my own world. I can also push myself past what I thought I was capable of.”

That’s not to say the Mirror Mirror actress pushes herself too much though, as she insists she no longer feels guilty if she skips a workout if she's too busy or tired.

Lily also shows off her slender physique on the front page of the publication, posing in a black and pink bikini with dramatic dark eye make-up and lipstick. As an ambassador for beauty brand Lancome, the brunette star has her fair share of cosmetics to choose from but, away from the spotlight, she takes a more relaxed approach to her appearance.

"I’m really quite low-maintenance,” she smiled. “I stay hydrated, and I always remove my make-up at the end of the day and slather on sunscreen at the beginning of it. I always carry lip balm. And when I get on a long flight, I take off my make-up and let a hydrating cream sit on my skin through the whole trip... I’m very aware of how important skin care is, but I try not to overdo it."

