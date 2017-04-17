Lily Collins thrilled by thank you note from Michelle Obama

Share

The actress sent the former First Lady a copy of her new memoir.

Actress Lily Collins was stunned when former First Lady Michelle Obama sent her a thank you note after receiving a copy of the Mirror Mirror star's memoir.

Collins is a big fan of President Obama's wife and thought it would be a nice gesture to send her a copy of Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me - but she never expected to receive a letter in return.

Lily, who is the daughter of rock star Phil Collins, shared the letter and her giddy response via social media on Monday (17Apr17).

Obama wrote: "I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book... The gift was such a nice gesture and I look forward to sharing it with my daughters.

"The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future...

"I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book so I wanted to share it with you. 'Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them'."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support," Lily responded. "You have no idea how much this means to me. And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything. You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these!"

Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me features a collection of inspirational essays, through which Lily explains how she learned to accept her flaws and find her inner strength and confidence.

She tackles "dark moments" concerning broken romances, heartbreaks and her longtime battle with an eating disorder.

The book was published through HarperCollins last month (Mar17).

