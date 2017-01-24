Lily Collins to be honored by the Costume Designers Guild

Share

Lily Collins follows in the footsteps of 2016 winner Cate Blanchett in receiving the Lacoste Spotlight Award.

Lily Collins is being honored by the Costume Designers Guild (CDG) for her awareness and appreciation for costume design.

The American actress has embodied a wide range of characters on the screen, meaning her cinematic wardrobe has been diverse. From playing princess Snow White in Mirror Mirror, to an aspiring actress in ‘50s-set Rules Don’t Apply, Lily is an actress who understands the importance of costumes.

Because of this, the CDG have decided to bestow the Lacoste Spotlight Award on the raven-haired beauty.

"(The award) honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design," a statement reads.

Lily follows in the stylish footsteps of previous winners Amy Adams, Naomi Watts and Cate Blanchett, who took the gong home in 2016.

The nominations for the 2017 ceremony were revealed earlier this month (Jan17). Jackie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and La La Land are among the films competing for prizes.

The Dressmaker, Florence Foster Jenkins and Hidden Figures are other movies in the running to go home with gold in a variety of categories.

In the TV section, shows including American Horror Story: Roanoke, Empire, Grace & Frankie, House of Cards and Transparent have all been shortlisted in the contemporary category.

The costume designers for The Crown, Penny Dreadful, Stranger Things, and Westworld are up for Outstanding Period Television Series. Fantasy shows like Game of Thrones and The Man in the High Castle will also battle it out.

Mandy Moore will host the 2017 CDG Awards on 21 February (17) at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

