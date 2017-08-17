Lily James' bag and passport stolen - report

Share

Lily James is set to portray a young version of Meryl Streep's character Donna in musical sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Lily James reportedly feared she would be stranded in France after her bag and passport were stolen.

The Downton Abbey star was in the country rehearsing for new movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! when the alleged incident happened.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, Lily worried she wouldn't be able to return to her native U.K., but movie bosses managed to obtain emergency documentation for her.

"She was in the country doing pre-shoot rehearsals for her new role in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! when it happened," an insider told the newspaper. When she realised her passport had gone too she was left panicked and stranded, with no way to get back home to the UK.Thankfully, bosses sorted out a permit. It was all very stressful."

Lily plays a young version of Meryl Streep's character Donna in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the sequel to the hit 2008 musical featuring the songs of Swedish pop legends ABBA.

Over the weekend (12-13Aug17) she shared a picture from the film's set of her and two castmates in gold boots as Donna's youthful band The Dynamos, captioning the image, "It's happening..."

Lily is joined by returning Mamma Mia! cast members, including Meryl, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and Colin Firth.

The 28-year-old actress, who is dating ex-Doctor Who star Matt Smith, 34, has hit the big time in 2017, winning plaudits for her performance in Edgar Wright's acclaimed heist movie Baby Driver. In the film she played Debora, the waitress love interest of the title character Baby, a getaway driver portrayed by Ansel Elgort.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is scheduled for release next year (18).

